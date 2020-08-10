Daryl Jean Johnson Gould, 80, Rome, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 9, 2020. Mrs. Gould was born January 22, 1940 in Augusta, Georgia daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Morbeant Johnson. She was a graduate of Thomson High School in Thomson, Georgia and Emory University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. While a Emory, she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She was employed by Floyd Medical Center for 31 years as a registered nurse and later in their Education Department. During her employment, she was awarded the Floyd Medical Center Good Samaritan of the Year. When her children were younger, she was very involved with the Girl Scout program. She had been a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Rome since 1968 where she was very involved in the United Methodist Women's group, sang in the Church Choir and taught Sunday School. She was also very involved in DAR, UDC and Three Rivers Singers and loved to travel and genealogy. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Mervin Gould, junior and three daughters, Ginger Gould Ingram (John) of Rome, Shari Gould Cannon (Doug)of Rome and Denise Gould Foster (William) of Cornersville, TN. Five grandchildren Maddie Cannon, Virginia Ingram, Anna Claire Foster, Joseph Ingram, Hutton Foster. Also survives, one sister, Laura Johnson Fowler of St. Simons Island, Georgia along with nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, August 13th at the Holland Family Farm, 200 Tom Bing Road, Silver Creek, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the music department of First United Methodist Church, 202 East Third Avenue, Rome or the charity of your choice. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.