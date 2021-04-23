Mr. Terry James Goss, age 71, of Silver Creek, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Goss was born in Floyd County, Georgia on June 16, 1949, son of the late Ellis Franklin Goss and the late Beatrice Hammett Goss. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Gail Goss. Mr. Goss was a veteran of the U. S. Navy where he served as a Seabee during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was a long-distance truck driver for Shaw Industries. Mr. Goss was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed doing mechanic work, gardening, and working outside. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Teresa Swindle Goss, to whom he was married on January 8, 1971; two daughters, Tonya Murray (Brent), Rome, and Tara Bates (Philip), Silver Creek; three grandchildren, Hannah Murray, Hayden Murray, and Jaden Bates; a brother, Travis Goss (Beth); a sister, Kathy Young (Zane); a niece, Lee Little (Phillip); aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graveside service was held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 11am at Floyd Memory Gardens with the Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presented military honors. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, had charge of the arrangements.
