Mrs. Joan Louise Shores Gore, age 76, of Silver Creek, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Gore was born in Rome, Georgia on January 21, 1945, daughter of the late Clarence Shores and the late Susie Boswell Shores. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Billy Clarence Gore, Sr., by two sisters, Mary Frances Shores and Jeanette Shores Streetman, and by a brother, Jeremiah Shores. Mrs. Gore was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Shorter College with a bachelor's degree in Education and later received her master's degree from Berry College. Mrs. Gore taught at East Central Elementary, Pepperell Primary, and Midway Elementary until her retirement in 1998. Survivors include three daughters, Madlyn Bailey (Farren), Silver Creek; Lisa Carlyle (Allan), Lawrenceville, and Marcie Gore, Rome; a son, Bill Gore, Jr. (Stacy), Rome; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three brothers, James Shores, John Shores, and John Streetman; four sisters, Teresa Streetman, Marie Werner, Diane Schroyer, and Janie Sue Haywood; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Private interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday from 1pm until the service time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
