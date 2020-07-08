On Monday, July 6, 2020, Sims W. Gordon, Sr., age 83, of Rome, Georgia left his earthly home to be with the Lord. Mr. Gordon was born in Kingston, GA on December 26, 1936, to the late Johnnie Gordon and the late Theora Oliver Gordon Trimble. He attended Anna K. Davie Elementary School and Main High School. In 1954, his first child was born, Sandra Faye Garrett Heard of Rome, Georgia. He joined the United States Army in 1955 and served for three years. In 1961, he married his wife of 59 years, Adelle Ramsey, and to this union, four children were born, Scarlette C. Gordon-Wakamatsu (Robert), Sims W. Gordon, Jr. (Rozlynn), James O Gordon (Essi) and Nicolette A. Gordon. He attended Coosa Valley Tech where he became a licensed electrician. He held several positions before he started working at Georgia Kraft (Inland Rome). In his later years, he served as the head electrician (E1) until his retirement in 1997, after 31 years of service. Mr. Gordon attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in his youth, Bryants Chapel as a young adult, and was a member of Lovejoy Baptist Church of Rome, Georgia for over 25 years. Mr. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and one daughter, Scarlette C. Gordon-Wakamatsu. He is survived by his wife Adelle R. Gordon, his children Sandra Faye Garrett (Heard), Robert Wakamatsu, Sims W. Gordon Jr. (Rozlynn), James O Gordon (Essi), Celeste Ackers, Annie Green Gordon, Nicolette A. Gordon, Kevin Battle, Stan McDuffie his grandchildren Iris Denise Garrett, Timothy Darnell Garrett, Serita Lajuan Patel, Yolanda Yvette Garrett-Hull, Burbee Heard, Jr., Cassandra Marlette Heard, Adelle Celeste Gordon, Dominique Demerre Gordon Ladner, Devon Thurman Bilal Newberry, Sims W. Gordon, III, Seiichi Jolani Isiko Gordon-Wakamatsu, Nikolas Erron Battle, Isaiah McDuffie, Saniya Kham Gordon and a host of great and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Gordon can be viewed on Friday at Wright Memorial Mortuary, 814 S. Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161 from 5pm - 6pm. The funeral service and burial will be held privately due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please donate to his favorite charity, St. Judes Children's Research Hospital. Please dedicate the donations to Sims. W. Gordon Sr. and have all cards sent to Wright Memorial Mortuary at 814 S. Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161. The family is observing social distancing and is asking for friends and family to refrain from visiting at this time.
+2
+2