Dr. Billy Jack Goolesby, age 80, of Rome, GA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. Dr. Goolesby was born in Hollywood, AL on September 4, 1940, son of the late Frank and Irene Tate Goolesby. He was also preceded in death by 4 brothers. He served in the U. S. Army National Guard for several years. Dr. Goolesby accepted his call into ministry at the age of 21 years. He received his Doctor of Theology degree from Heritage University. After serving as Pastor for several churches, Dr. Goolesby began his ministry at Rome Baptist Temple on June 1, 1986, where he has served as Pastor for over 34 years. Survivors include his wife, the former Myra Perry, to whom he was married on June 16, 1961; 2 sons, Rev. Stephen Goolesby (Pam) and Jonathan Goolesby; 5 grandchildren, Chance Goolesby, Chase Goolesby, Abigail Goolesby, Luke Goolesby, and Levi Goolesby (Rachel); 2 great grandchildren, Madisyn and Hadlee Goolesby; 7 brothers, Roy Goolesby (Patricia), L. C. Goolesby, Wayne Goolesby, Doyle Goolesby (Gail), David Goolesby, Tony Goolesby (Bea), and Donnie Goolesby (Deb); nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2pm at Rome Baptist Temple with the Rev. Tony Hutson, the Rev. Donnie Pollard, and his son, the Rev. Stephen Goolesby officiating. Private interment will follow later in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Rosalie, AL. Dr. Goolesby will lie in state at Rome Baptist Temple on Thursday from 4 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rome Baptist Temple, P. O. Box 1023, Rome, GA 30162. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
