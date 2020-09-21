Mr. Timothy Elbert Godfrey, age 62, of Rome, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Godfrey was born in Rome, Georgia on March 6, 1958, son of the late Elbert Henry Godfrey and the late Shirley Faye Stamey Godfrey. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Godfrey, and by a sister, Virginia Godfrey Lott. Mr. Godfrey was of the Baptist faith and worked for several years at Expert Tire Company as a Technician/Mechanic. Survivors include a son, Phillip Dewayne Godfrey and his wife, Daphne Bond-Godfrey, Decatur, GA; a grandson, Winston Godfrey, Decatur; four siblings, Anthony Godfrey, Rome, Elaine Godfrey, Aragon, Chris Godfrey, Rome, and Teresa Reynolds, Rome; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 3pm at Rome Memorial Park. The Rev. Herman Stamey will officiate. The family requests that people wear a mask and social distancing measures will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
