Mrs. Jimmie C. Godfrey, age 92, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Godfrey was born in Cherokee County, Alabama on May 14, 1927, the daughter of the late Colonel Harp Crane and the late Missouri Brewster Crane. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who spent her time being a homemaker. She was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Godfrey was preceded in death by her husband, William Roland Godfrey, by her two grandchildren, and by her nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Mack Godfrey (Louise), Kenneth Godfrey, and Jane Nesbit; her 5 grandchildren and her 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Interment will be in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Larry McCoy officiating. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
