Mrs. Frankie Lorene Godeke, age 93, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Godeke was born in Carroll County, Georgia on June 11, 1928, daughter of the late William Martin Cox and the late Melber Ann Fowler Cox. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Godeke, and by a granddaughter, April Ross. Mrs. Godeke was of the Pentecostal Faith and worked for several years as a caregiver with Mercy Senior Care. Survivors include four children, David Godeke (Evelyn), Rome, Robert Godeke (Virginia), Ozark, AL, Clinton Godeke, Rome, and Destiny Eckert (Chad), Pensacola, FL; seven grandchildren, Tonya Shuster, Stacy Carver, Holly Ingram, James Godeke, Andrew Godeke, Nicholas Godeke, and Chase Eckert; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Allen Shuster officiating. Interment will follow in Hanks Cemetery in Piedmont, Alabama. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.