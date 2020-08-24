Mr. Russell Milton Gober, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Gober was born in Cedartown, Georgia on June 2, 1932, son of the late John Henry Gober and the late Mattie Pickelsimer Gober. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Mr. Gober resided most of his life in Floyd County and graduated from McHenry High School. Prior to retirement, Mr. Gober had been employed for 31 years with General Electric in the Winding Department. He was a faithful member of Community Chapel Baptist Church for almost 50 years where he served as deacon, brotherhood breakfast cook and Men's Sunday School Class teacher. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Ella Garrison Gober; a daughter, Sherry Payne (Stanley), Rome; a son, Jeff Gober, Rome; 2 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private graveside services will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Max Tucker will officiate. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Russell Gober as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.