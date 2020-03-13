Mr. James Allen Glover, age 92, of Rome, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his daughter's residence. Mr. Glover was born in Pulaski, TN on June 15, 1927, the last of 12 children born to the late Gus Glover and the late Josie Shelton Glover. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Alva Gertrude Baldwin Glover, by a son, James David Glover, and by 11 brothers and sisters, which made him the last of his generation. Mr. Glover worked at Integrated Carpet Mill and was a lawn mower repairman. He was a member of First Apostolic Church of Rome. Survivors include three children, Ann Rogers, Rome, Shirley Ledbetter (Joel), Rome, and Donald Glover (Anna), Rome; six grandchildren, Jeremy Glover (Leilani), New York, Amanda Glover, Rome, Eric Rogers (Jessica), Mt. Juliet, TN, Whitney Kelley (Zach), Armuchee, Beth Hines, Dallas, and Becky Stafford, Ft. Walton Beach, FL; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12 noon at Floyd Memory Gardens on Highway 411, Rome. The Rev. Gary Sheriff will officiate. Flowers will be accepted. The family requests plants or flowers that can be planted. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of James Glover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.