Mrs. Sandra Sorrow Gipson, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Gipson was born in Abbeville, SC on December 2, 1934, the daughter of the late Seth Sorrow and the late Sybil Campbell Sorrow. She received her Bachelor's of Science degree from Berry College and worked as a nurse at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital for many years. She was a member of Shannon United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Hoot" Gipson, by her grandson, James Andrew Gipson, and by her sister, Sue Hanks. She is survived by her children, Teresa Gipson Ford (Michael) and James Gipson, Jr. (Freda); her grandchildren, Amanda Swanson (Heith), Brianna Watts (Shawn), Nick Gipson and Seth Treadaway; her great-grandchildren, Trent Belanger, Turner Swanson, Lauren Stanley and Caroline Stanley; her brothers, Steve Sorrow, Sam Sorrow, Stuart Sorrow, Vic Sorrow and Spencer Sorrow; many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at Floyd Memory Gardens with Dr. Ken Freshour officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Mrs. Gipson's memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.