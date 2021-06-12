Mrs. Mary Virginia Turner Gilreath, age 91, of Aragon, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Gilreath was born in Hamilton County, Tennessee on August 9, 1929, daughter of the late Gordon Lee Turner and the late Bessie Mae Cain Turner. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Gordon Edward Gilreath and Danny Ray Gilreath, by her stepmother, Elizabeth Culpepper Turner, by a brother, Robert Turner, and by a sister, Frances Buck. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Gilreath worked at Celanese until it closed and then worked as a Paraprofessional at Pepperell Primary School for several years. After retirement, she continued to volunteer at Pepperell Primary. She was a member of East Rome Baptist Church where she was the former teacher for the Beginner's Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Etowah Chapter #30 O.E.S. where she was Past Worthy Matron and held various stations during her membership. Survivors include her husband of almost 75 years, Roy Lee Gilreath, Sr., to whom she was married on June 22, 1946; two daughters, Judy Bosin (Don), Colorado Springs, CO, and Tammy Tidwell (Barry), Aragon; a son, Roy Gilreath, Jr. (Donna), Rome; five grandchildren, Chris Henderson (Becky), Matt Henderson (Nicole), Jeffrey Gilreath, Josh Burkhalter, and Jessica Tidwell-Weinzierl (Evan); four great grandchildren, Meleah Gilreath, Glenora Henderson, Lucas Henderson, and Charli Henderson; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Jerry Dudley officiating. Eastern Star rites will be presented at the conclusion of the service. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The service will be streamed on Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, Facebook page. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until 2:45pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 2:30pm and include: Chris Henderson, Matt Henderson, Jeffrey Gilreath, Josh Burkhalter, Mark Wheeler, Todd Wheeler, and T. J. Grogan. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P. O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162-0163. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
