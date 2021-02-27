Mr. John Ronnie Gilreath, age 75, of Rome, GA, passed away on February 26, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Gilreath was born in Floyd County, GA on May 19, 1945, son of the late James Frank Gilreath and the late Helen Neal Gilreath. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen Beatrice Knowles Gilreath, a daughter, Susan Gilreath Ashley, and by 5 siblings, Patricia Abernathy, Donald Gilreath, Elbert Gilreath, James Gilreath, and Danny Gilreath. Mr. Gilreath was a veteran of the United States Army having served overseas in Vietnam from 1966-1968. He was a member of the Insulators and Allied Workers Local #48. Survivors include 4 daughters; Stephanie Mantooth (Michael), Rome, Angela Gilreath, Rome, Karen Mason, Rome, and Diane White, Cedar Bluff, AL; a son, Tim Odum-Knight (Wayne), Rome; 7 grandchildren, Justin Mantooth (Sierra), Lindale, Austin Mantooth, Rome, Chassidy Mantooth, Cave Spring, Jennifer Pilcher, Rome, Brandon Pilcher, Rome, Rhiana Wayland, Rome, and Jackson Wayland, Savannah; 1 great-grandchild, Jessilyn Mantooth, Rome; sister, Cathy Gilreath, Summerville; brother, Steve Gilreath, FL; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard delivering military honors. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12pm until 1:45pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. Pallbearers are to assemble by 1:30pm on Thursday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and include; Justin Mantooth, Austin Mantooth, Michael Mantooth, Wayne Knight, Brandon Pilcher and Austin Newberry. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
