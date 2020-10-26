Mr. Herman L. Gilreath age 87 of Grove Oak, Alabama passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com Survivors - Sons: Tony Gilreath of Summerville, GA; Michael Gilreath and wife Rhonda of Trion, GA; Step-Son: Tommy Ezell of Rome, GA; 5 Brothers & 4 Sisters; 5 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren & 1 Great Great Grandchild. Preceded in Death by Wives: Jennette Dempsey & Ann Ezell; Granddaughter: Amy Gilreath.