Reverend Jack Brabson Gillespie, 89, of Adairsville, GA, passed away, Monday, August 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with Leukemia. A Private Funeral Service will be held at East Cobb U.M.C. with Rev. Eddie Bradford and Rev. Johnny Freeland officiating. Burial will take place in Elmhurst Cemetery Elberton, GA. Rev. Gillespie served faithfully in active ministry for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife at time of death, Eva Sue; one son, Tim; three stepsons, Ricky, Randy and Rodney; three brothers, Milt, Robert and Henry Gillespie; six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and one on the way, who still have precious memories of their father, grandfather and great grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents and also, by his first wife, Mary, and two sons, Jack, Jr. and Larry, Sr.. Please go to www.mariettafuneralhome.org for full obituary. Online condolences may be expressed.
