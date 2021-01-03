Mr. Robert Lee Gilbert, III, age 76, of Lindale, GA, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at his residence. Robert Lee Gilbert, III began his life in Lindale and, having traveled the world for more than twenty years in the service of the U. S. Air Force, he retired to the place of his birth, and will here be laid to rest. He was an innovator and engineer, a "Bulldawg" for life, a teller of tales, a reciter of poetry, and the hero of his family. He is survived by his lifelong love, Martha Gilbert, as well as their two sons and their three grandsons. In his passing, he has left a hole in the world that cannot be refilled. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
+2
+2