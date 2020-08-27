Mrs. Lola Faye Gibson, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Gibson was born in Rome, Georgia on November 18, 1934, daughter of the late William Franklin Weathington and the late Alma Lee Dewberry Weathington. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Hugh Don Milam and William Donald Gibson, by a son, Donald Eugene Milam, by a daughter, Cathy Jean Milam Moses, and by two grandchildren, Tracy Long and Jennifer Milam. Mrs. Gibson was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Prior to retirement, she worked for several years at Con Agra in Dalton. Survivors include two grandchildren, Candy Gallaway and Kevin Milam; several great grandchildren; two sisters, Clara Mae Laurent, Rome, and Mildred Southard, Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Social distancing measures will be followed. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cohuttta. Mrs. Gibson will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
