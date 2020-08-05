Joseph Bernard Gesing, age 94, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Floyd Medical Center. Born in Shaker Heights, Ohio on Feb.11, 1926, Joe retired from Ametek Lamb Electric in Kent, Ohio in 1990. After his retirement, Joe served as a substitute teacher for the Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio school district and also served others thru his involvement with prison ministries. Joe moved to the Silver Creek, Georgia area about 20 years ago where he lived with his wife Genevieve Jones Gesing until her passing in 2007. Joe enjoyed many pursuits including swimming, reading, antiquing/flea markets, and most of all encouraging others to love god the way he did. Joe was blessed with many loving relatives, and is survived by his daughter Dawn Bowers, (husband Marc Keith), son Terry Drabinski, (wife Beth), daughter in law Judy Drabinski, grandchild Corey Bowers, with whom he resided, 6 other wonderful grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Trudy, sons Neil and Tim and wife Genevieve. A small gathering of close friends and family will be this Saturday at Daniel's Funeral Home. Joe will then be moved back to Ohio to be interred next to his wife Trudy Gesing in Stow Cemetery. He will always be known as "Papa Joe"!
