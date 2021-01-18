Jane Heymann Gates, age 90, of Rome, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 17, 2021, at Winthrop Manor Nursing Home. Mrs. Gates was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, May 2, 1930, daughter of the late Russell Heymann and Ruby Heymann. She was educated in the public schools of Chattanooga and the University of Chattanooga. Mrs. Gates was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Rome and the Rome Junior Service League. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bridge, and had an overwhelming love for animals. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gates was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Gates. Survivors include her children, Russ Gates and wife Pam, Tommy Gates and wife Heather, and Nancy Hunt and husband Anthony. Grandchildren include Megan Watters and husband JT, Andy Gates and wife Kelly, Whitney Parker and husband Desmond, Janey Remillard and husband Joe, and Eleanor Gates. Great grandchildren include Jay Watters, Whit Watters, Anne Russell Gates and Duke Gates. Daniel's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jane Heymann Gates.
