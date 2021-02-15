Wanda Jean Garrett, age 61; of Rome, Georgia passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, after an eighteen month battle with ALS. Survivors include her husband of nearly 43 years, Reverend Mikel E. Garrett. Her three children Drew Garrett (Megan) of Silver Creek, Georgia; Amy Kirby (Tildon) of Rome, Georgia; and Airman First Class Thomas M. Garrett (Jennifer) of Minot AFB, North Dakota. Six grandchildren who adored their Nano, Brighton Kirby, Annistin Kirby, Caroline Kirby, Rayann Garrett, Ada Garrett, and Baby Garrett (Thomas M. and Jennifer Garrett) due in June. Four siblings, Susan Ellis (Wayne), Ken Carroll (Melanie), Sandra Taylor (John), and April Wilson (Scott), along with many nieces and nephews. Mike and Wanda were married on June 9, 1978 in Rome, Georgia. Wanda worked as a Pharmacy IV Technician at Floyd Medical Center in 1978. She was a wire transfer secretary at National American Bank in New Orleans, LA from 1979 to 1981, while Mike attended the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. When they returned to Georgia, Wanda began teaching Children's Sunday School which led to her calling of being an educator. She attended Shorter College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 2002. Thereafter, Wanda attended Walden University and earned her Master of Science degree in 2007. She taught at Euharlee Elementary School in Bartow County, Georgia for ten years and then began working in Special Education at Johnson Elementary School in Floyd County, Georgia for two years. She loved all children and they loved her in return. Visitation will be Thursday, February 18, from 5-8pm at Dykes Creek Baptist Church, 46 Dykes Creek Church Road in Rome, Georgia. The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 19, at 11am at Dykes Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow at State Line Baptist Church, 8536 Blacks Bluff Road SW, Cave Spring, Georgia; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to State Line Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund, 155 County Road 482, Centre, AL 35960-4334. Pallbearers will be Drew Garrett, Thomas M. Garrett, Tildon Kirby, Ken Carroll, Wayne Ellis, John Taylor, Scott Wilson, and Bobby Ray. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.