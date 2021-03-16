Ms. Doris Pruitt Garrett, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after an extended illness. Ms. Garrett was born in Cleburne County, Alabama on May 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Emery Dee Pruitt and the late Shellie Davidson Tuggle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Roger "Danny" Garrett, who she married January 15, 1956, by her daughter, Susan Garrett Magnicheri, by her stepdad, Thomas Howell Tuggle, by her sister, Imo Waddell, and by her brother, Alton Pruitt. After moving to Rome at the age of 13, she attended Rome High School, graduating in 1954. Following graduation, she worked at Allen's 5 & 10 and later was employed at Southern Bell as a telephone operator. Ms. Garrett was a homemaker before beginning her career in banking at Rome Bank & Trust and later with Citizens First, where she retired after 40 years. She was a great customer service representative and loved her customers and friends of the bank. She was strong in her faith and was a member of North Broad Baptist Church. She loved interacting with people and adored her children and grandchildren. They all agree that she was the greatest mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Patti Bowling (Bill) of Rome; her grandchildren, Shellie Bowling (Chelsea), Garrett Bowling, and Sean Bowling, all of Rome, and Haylee Magnicheri, Hannah Magnicheri and Sam Magnicheri (Phoebe), all of Calhoun. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 11:30 am until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are requested. Pallbearers will include her grandsons, Garrett Bowling, Sean Bowling, and Sam Magnicheri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society in Ms. Garrett's memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
