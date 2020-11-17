Ms. Annie "Sue" McCord Garrett, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at a local nursing home. Ms. Garrett was born in Horton, AL on May 2, 1930, daughter of the late John Henry McCord and the late Maxie Margaret Abernathy McCord. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Hobert Garrett, and by 7 siblings, Ruth McCord, Berchie Popham, Collie McCord, Curtis McCord, Norton McCord, J. C. McCord and Tommy McCord. Ms. Garrett worked at Trend Carpet Mills as a Reel Operator for 15 years and was also a homemaker. She was a member of McFall Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Gail Elaine Black (David), Rome; a son, William "Humpy" Hobert Garrett, Jr. (Lynn), Cave Spring; 4 grandchildren, Kayla Kirstine (Joe), Villa Rica, Brandy Alexander (Brandon), Rome, Alicia Johnson (Matt James), Rome, and Michelle White, Cave Spring; 9 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Ms. Garrett will be held at 1pm on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jarrod Kinsey officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11am until 12:45pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday by 12:30 pm and include: Active: Joe Kirstine, Brandon Alexander, Matthew James and Jerry Carr; Honorary: Craig Roland. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
