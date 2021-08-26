Mr. William Boyd Garner, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Bill was born in Trion, Georgia on February 24, 1939, son of the late Tom W. Garner and the late Laura Mae Akins Crump. He was also preceded in death by his son, James B. Garner. Bill retired from NCR and Floyd Medical Center as an Electronic Engineer and was a member of North Rome Church of God. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family, and he will be missed by all. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Thelma Jean Hamaker Garner; his daughters, Tina Martin (Randy) and Sharon Selman (Steve); his son, Joshua Garner; his sister, Reba Gill; 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Seth Selman and the Rev. Randy Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 1:00pm until 1:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a contribution to the following organization that he cared so deeply for, the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard. The family would like to thank Heyman Hospice Care at Floyd for the excellent care that was given to Bill. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.