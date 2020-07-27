Rome, Georgia - Anna Jo Barker Gale, born October 19, 1927, departed this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Rome attorney, Barbara J. Gale; grandsons, Loren Henley and Michael Little; grandchildren, Liam, Greyson and Ryleigh Henley; sister Julia B. Keedy, of Cash, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Marion L. Gale; parents Jess and Deasy Barker; three brothers; five sisters. Services will be held in Swifton, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be sent in her honor to the Swifton Cemetery Association, 317 Main Street, Swifton, Arkansas 72471. Online:www.gregglangfordbookoutfh.com