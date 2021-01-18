Joanne Ducret Gaba, 83, of 118 Treeside Drive, passed away Sunday morning, January 17, 2021, at her residence. Joanne was born in Sterling, New York, on November 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Edwin Charles Ducret and Marian Francis Ducret. She graduated from the White Plains Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 and completed her BS in Nursing from Georgia State University School of Nursing in 1980. Joanne married the late Dr. Manuel Sanchez Gaba on November 14, 1959, and they lived in Binghamton, New York before settling in Rome, Georgia in 1973. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey Nicholas Gaba (Stephanie), Marietta, and Christopher Ducret Baylis-Gaba (Robert), Fort Lauderdale, FL; one daughter, Marisa Gaba Ortega (Carlos), Pompano Beach, FL; six grandchildren Jeffrey Nicholas Gaba, Jr., Marietta, Margaret Gaba Becker, Marietta, Samantha Ortega, Pompano Beach, Gabriel Ortega, Wellesley, MA, and Christian Baylis-Gaba and Cooper Baylis-Gaba, both of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and one brother, David Ducret, Smithfield, ME. Joanne's nursing degree extended beyond the hospitals of New York, Maryland and Georgia and into the community of Rome where she dedicated her life to serving others. As a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Joanne founded the Caring Ministry, which supports parishioners who are sick or grieving. She was also an active member of St. Theresa's Guild, One Community United, Rome Friends of the Library and the Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild. A private funeral mass will be held in the Daniel's Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be livestreamed for the St. Mary's community through the Daniel's Funeral Home Facebook. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary's Caring Ministry and St. Mary's Catholic School, 911 N. Broad St., Rome, GA 30161.
