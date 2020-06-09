Mr. James Edward "Jeff" Frost, age 79, of Rome, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Frost was born in Rome, Georgia on November 12, 1940, son of the late Millard Frost Sr. and the late Thelma Autry Frost. He attended Shorter Avenue Baptist Church. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Millard "Jack" and Linda Frost, Jr.; his nieces and nephew, Jennifer Flesch (Danny), Catherine Frost and Christopher Frost (Laura); and his 7 great nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Rev. Sherry Champion officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Mr. Frost will lie in state from 11:00am until the service time with social distancing guidelines being followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of James Frost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.