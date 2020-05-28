Mrs. Winifred "Winnie" Sonier Frix, age 84, of Rome, GA, and formerly of Calhoun, passed away on May 28, 2020 at Hospice of Chattanooga following a brief illness. Mrs. Frix was born in Saugus, Massachusetts on February 6, 1936, daughter of the late Allen Edward Sonier and the late Rosetta Murray Sonier. She was a graduate of Berry Schools in 1954 and Berry College in 1958. Winnie retired from Calhoun City Schools following 30 years of teaching Business Education at Calhoun High School and previously, Adairsville High School. She was the Vocational Office Training Coordinator in her later years at Calhoun High School. She was an active member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Fred Frix, Jr., by a sister, LaNelle Sonier Bailey, and by a brother, Henry Sonier. Survivors include 3 sons, Jerry Frix (Linda), Suwanee, GA, Terry Frix, Canton, GA, and Perry Frix, Sarasota, FL; a brother, Allen Edward Sonier, Gordon, GA; nieces and nephews. In accordance to CDC guidelines a private service will be held. The Rev. Mac McCurry will officiate. Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. A memorial service at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church in Rome, GA is planned for a date to be determined this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church Building Fund, 735 Old Summerville Road, Rome, GA 30165. You may leave online condolences at www.hendersonandsons.com. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.