Mr. George Lewis Fricks, age 65, of Rome, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Fricks was born in Rome, Georgia on July 10, 1954, son of the late Doyal Hardin Fricks and the late Shirley Albea Fricks. He was a 1972 graduate of Pepperell High School and received a bachelor's degree from Georgia Tech. Mr. Fricks was a member of Sam Jones United Methodist Church and the Rome Exchange Club. He worked for several years in economic development for the Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce, the Polk County Economic Development Authority, and the City of Cartersville. He then worked independently in sales and marketing. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Hicks Fricks, to whom he was married on December 13, 1986; two daughters, Caitlin Phillips (Slade), White, GA, and Paige Frantz (Johnny), Rome; two grandsons, Rhett Phillips and Jaxon Phillips; a sister, Sandy Campbell (Dan), Rome; a brother, Roddy Fricks (Barbara), Rome; nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 1pm at Floyd Memory Gardens. Dr. Tom Deaton will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or the Rome Exchange Club, P. O. Box 1184, Rome, GA 30162-1184. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, has charge of the arrangements.