Anthony Harbin (Tony) Fricks, 79, of Cave Spring, died Thursday morning, July 2, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. Mr. Fricks was born in Floyd County November 11, 1940, a son of the late Arthur Harbin Fricks and the late Auzie Rebecca Buchannon Fricks. Mr. Fricks was a retired veteran of the U. S. Army and the Georgia Army National Guard. He was a Past Master and former Secretary of the Mackey Masonic Lodge # 120 F. & A.M., a member of the Cherokee Masonic Lodge in Rome, and the Riverdale Masonic Lodge in Riverdale. He was also a member of the Low Twelve Club, the Yaarab Shrine Temple of Rome, and the Georgia Military Vehicle Preservation Association. Mr. Fricks attended the Rehoboth Baptist Church and the Rehoboth Brotherhood. Survivors include his wife, the former Susan Robinson, to whom he was married October 15, 2005; one son, James Anthony (Tony) Fricks and his wife Tia of Woodlawn, TN.; two daughters, Vicky Dominiak of Battle Ground, WA. and Anna Fricks of Cartersville; two step children, Robert Mitchell of Cave Spring and Crystal Davis of Carrollton, and eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Three brothers, Larry Gene Fricks of Rome, Joseph (Glenell) Fricks of Silver Creek and Michael (Nancy) Fricks of Cave Spring and two sisters, Mrs. Ramona DuVall of Armuchee and Mrs. Deborah (Danny) Wilson of Rome also survive. Funeral services for Mr. Fricks will be held Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. at John House's Cave Spring Chapel with the Rev. Dale Byars officiating. The Mackey Lodge #120 F. & A.M. will have charge of additional rites. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour. Due to the Covid 19, CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed. Interment services for the immediate family will be held Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 P.M. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton with Military Honors provided by the Fort Benning Honor Guard. John House's Cave Spring Chapel.
