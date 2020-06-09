Robert Walsh Frevert left this earth for his eternal home with Christ on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020. He was born in Alton, Illinois to Wilmot Edgar Frevert and Margaret Walsh Frevert. He spent his formative years in Arden, NC and later in Cranfield, NJ where he was a cross-country runner on the Cranford High School state champion track team. He earned a track scholarship to Syracuse University where he received a varsity letter in Cross Country Track and Field. He graduated in 1953 from the NY State College of Forestry at Syracuse with a B.S. in Forestry. While there, he met his future wife, Norma Eleanor Spear, whom he married in 1953. Soon after, he joined the Navy where he was a Plank Owner and honored member of the 1st crew of USS Wagner in 1955. After his service, he took a job at Georgia Kraft Company in the Woodlands Division in Rome, GA. While living in Rome, he was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he served as elder and church treasurer. In 1979, his job took him to Douglasville, GA, where he lived for 34 years. He and his wife were active members of First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville. He retired from Georgia Kraft (International Paper) after 37 years and later moved back to Rome in 2013. His service to the communities included working with the Lions Club, Junior Achievement Program, supporting the West Rome Band, and mentoring children. His many passions included golfing, sailing, the sanctuary of nature, photography, history, theology, philosophy and most of all family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Spear Frevert in 2005. His tender heart, love for the Lord, patience, and inquisitive mind are missed by his surviving family: Daughters, Lynn Wigley (Randall), Brenda James (Clifton), Sharon Skeen (Jim), grandson Adam James (Laura) and granddaughter Melissa James. He was blessed with the news from Adam of a great grandchild on the way shortly before his death. The family would like to thank the Redmond Outpatient Parkinson's Therapists for helping him live his last years to the fullest. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church of Rome, First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville, GA, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation. There will be a private memorial service Friday evening with immediate family and online viewing options available. Following, will be a drive-by visitation from 7:15pm - 8:00pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Please contact the church for further details. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.