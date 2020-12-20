Mrs. Doris W. Freeman, 94, of Cave Spring, died Saturday afternoon, December 19, 2020, at the residence of a daughter after an extended illness. The former Doris Naomi Wilson, Mrs. Freeman was born in Cave Spring July 11, 1926, the youngest child of the late Luther L. Wilson and the late Clara Fuqua Wilson. She was a graduate of Cave Spring High School, and attended Coosa Valley Technical School where she studied nursing, becoming an LPN and was associated with the Floyd Medical Center for 18 years prior to her retirement. Mrs. Freeman was a life long member of the Stateline Baptist Church, it's oldest member, and she had taught the Ladies' Sunday School Class there. Mrs. Freeman was married to Horace L. Freeman, Sr. on December 25, 1943, and was preceded in death by him December 14, 2005. Besides her husband and her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mrs. Gladys Roach, Mrs. Louise Bishop, and Mrs. Julia McElhannon, and by her brother, Porter Wilson. Mrs. Freeman is survived by one son, Horace L. (Sonny) Freeman, Jr. and his wife Lynn of Marietta; and by four daughters, Mrs. Carolyn Langston of Cave Spring, Mrs. Kathy Lindsey and her husband Dr. Robin Lindsey of Rome, Ms. Sherri Acker Ray of Centre, Al., and by Mrs. Susan Harbison and her husband Rob of Rome. Six grandchildren, Tammy L. Martin, Jason Langston, Chris Lindsey, Jonathan Lindsey, Ann Acker Reynolds and Kyle Acker; seven great-grandchildren, Rebecca Martin, Samantha Langston, Abigail Langston, Everett Reynolds, Charlotte Acker, Theo Acker and Isabel Lindsey and a number of nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Freeman will be held Wednesday afternoon, December 23, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at John House's Cave Spring Chapel with Dr. Robin Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Stateline Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Steve Wilson, Rob Harbison, Jason Langston, Chris Lindsey, Jonathan Lindsey and Kyle Acker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stateline Baptist Church, 8356 Black's Bluff Road, Cave Spring, Ga. 30124, or to the Heyman Hospice, 420 E. Second Avenue, Suite 105, Rome, Ga. 30161 John House's Cave Spring Chapel
