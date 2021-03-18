Mrs. Christine Lawson Freeman, age 87, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Freeman was born in Cherokee County, Georgia on August 7, 1933, daughter of the late Lyfus Lenuar Lawson and the late Myrtle Ann Ingram Lawson. She was also preceded in death by 5 brothers and 5 sisters. Mrs. Freeman attended Coosa High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. Mrs. Freeman loved bowling and was a member of the Greater Rome Bowling Association. She also loved planting flowers, but her family was always her top priority. Survivors include her husband, Ray Thomas Freeman, to whom she was married on February 19, 1953; three daughters, Rhonda Bollen (Mike), Cave Spring, Dixie Cook (Tom), Cedartown, and Donna Neal (Gary), Gaylesville, AL; a son, Richard Freeman, Rome; seven grandchildren, Bobbi Villhauer (Pete), Tony Cook (Trish), Michelle Carroll (Steven), Michael Bollen, Jr. (Megan), Ricky Freeman, Jr. (Callie), Christy Jeter (Kenny), and Ray Chastain (Cassy); 23 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Monday from 10 am until 10:45am. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Monday at 10:30am and include: Tony Cook, Ricky Freeman, Jr., Michael Bollen, Jr., Ray Chastain, Ben Cook, and Billy Settlemoir. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
