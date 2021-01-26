Mrs. Cora F. Free, age 92 of Aragon, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born November 9, 1928 in Taylorsville, daughter of the late Henry E. Free and the late Millie Powell Free. She was a member of Floyd Creek Baptist Church and retired from J. C. Penney Company after 16 years of service. Mrs. Free enjoyed bowling, square dancing and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lessie Free; and four brothers, R. C. Free, Woodrow Free, Harvey Free and W. D. Free. Survivors include a niece, Katherine Bibbings and her husband Bob of Kingston; a nephew, Harvey "Sonny" Free, Jr. and his wife Brenda of Cartersville; great-nieces and nephews, Gerald Free, Pam Ferguson, Angela Butler, Lebron West, Michelle McCreary and Scott Moore. Funeral graveside services will be conducted on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Floyd Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Scott Shepherd officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday prior to the graveside service from 1:00- 2:30 p.m. Pallbearers: Justin Free, Ty Pope, Nick Ferguson, Cody Ferguson, Jason Beaver and Bo Garrison. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Cora F. Free.