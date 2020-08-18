Mr. Philip Lynn "Phil" Fox, age 56, passed away and entered eternal life on Thursday, August 13, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and a fight with Covid-19. He was born on October 4, 1963, in Findlay, Ohio and lived there until after he married his wife, Robin Fox, from Rome, GA in 2001. They have resided in Rome since 2004 where he created Down to Earth, a landscape company. He later taught political science and history at Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Floyd, Walker and Gordon Counties. He received a B.S. in education at Bowling Green State University and two master's degrees at Jacksonville State University in political science and history. Phil was a proud member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society. He taught high school and middle school in Findlay for many years, where he also coached high school and middle school football. He was an avid Ohio State and University of Georgia football fan. He loved working in his greenhouse, having conversations with his grandsons and discussing current events. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Leland & Marjorie Sunderman Fox, of Findlay, OH. He is survived by his wife, Robin Fox; his son, Austin Fox; a step-son, Tyler Barton (Laura); a stepdaughter, Jamie Barton; grandsons, Harper Barton and Alex Beavers; a sister, Cynthia Hickman (John); a brother, Stephen Fox (Wendee); nieces, Meredith Hickman Bybee (Jason), Melissa Fox-Rader (Dave); nephew, Derek Fox (Angela); aunts, Carol Sunderman and Rosemary Sunderman. In accordance with his wishes, Phil will be cremated. A private service will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, makes this announcement for the family.