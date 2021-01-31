Mrs. Teresa Elaine Alford Fowler, age 63, of Rome, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Fowler was born in Rome, Georgia on June 7, 1957, daughter of Harold B. F. Crowe and the late Wanda Faye Patterson Warren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Allison Alford. Mrs. Fowler was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith. She loved flowers and gardening. Survivors include her husband, David Ronald Fowler; three children, Chelsea Fowler, Rome, Amy Alford Rogers, Rome, and Adam Alford, Rome; two stepchildren, Joey Fowler, Rome, and Jason Fowler, Rome; her father, Harold Crowe, Rome; two stepsisters, Judy Minshew and Janet Hardy; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jarrod Kinsey officiating. Interment will follow in Sand Springs Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 1pm until 1:45pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and funeral service. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1