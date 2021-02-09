Robert Norwood Fowler went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 5, 2021. Mr. Fowler was born in Atlanta, GA, on August 30, 1927, the son of the late Homer and Nellie Fowler. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Emma Pauline, on April 14, 2019. Mr. Fowler served in the US Navy from 1945 - 1949. After being discharged from the Navy, he received a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Georgia Technical Institute. After graduation, he began working for General Electric and retired from the company in 1986 after 36 years of service. Mr. Fowler and his wife, Pauline, were charter members of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. He served in many leadership positions and was named a Deacon for Life. He will be remembered as a loving, selfless husband, father, son, grandfather and great grandfather. He demonstrated a faithful life of love and dedication to his Lord, his church and his family. Survivors include five daughters and their spouses, Jenny and Jerry King, Edmond, OK; Patti and Tom Blad, Edmond, OK; Terry and Garland Wade, Cindy and Johnny Rhyne and Becky and Bill Wiggins, all of Rome; 13 grandchildren, Jarrett King, Michael Blad, Brian Blad, Kristen Jeffries, Jim Wade, Sandy Mull, Wendy Pone, Jake Rhyne, Frances Warner, Dylan Brooks, Will Wiggins, Whitney Fore, Rachel Scott and 20 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February, 12, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Garden Lakes Baptist Church with Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Garden Lakes Baptist Church. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. The family extends special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Seven Hills Place for the loving care and compassion shown to Robert over the past 3 1/2 years. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
