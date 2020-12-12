Mr. Milton Swift Fortson, age 83, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his residence in Staunton, Virginia. Mr. Swift Fortson was born in Elberton, GA on December 04, 1937, the son of the late Mr. Tom Swift Fortson and Mrs. Claudia Fleming Fortson. Swift graduated from Berry College in 1959 with a degree in Business Administration. He retired from the General Electric Plant in Rome, GA after over thirty years of dedicated service. Swift was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church since 1959. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fortson was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Amelia Paradise Fortson, to whom he was married on October 17, 1959, by a son, Christopher Swift Fortson, and by a sister, Mrs. Doris Vivian Fortson Gunter O'Keefe. Swift is survived by a brother, Mr. Wallace Ronald Fortson of Aiken, SC; a son, Michael Thomas Fortson of Placitas, New Mexico; a daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Andrea Renee "Sissy" Fortson Knopp and Mr. Mark Knopp of Staunton, VA; three grandchildren, Keziah Paradise Knopp, Elijah Swift Knopp, and Isaiah Allen Knopp, all of Staunton, VA; a nephew, Mr. William Gary Gunter and his wife, Mrs. Elaine Gunter of Decatur, GA; a nephew, Mr. Stephen Wesley Gunter of Columbia, SC; several grand nieces and nephews. An abbreviated and socially distanced Funeral Service will be held on December 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, at 2542 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA. A small brief graveside Interment of the Ashes will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted to the Funeral Home, or memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, 855 Abutment Road, Suite 6, Dalton, GA 30721. Please join Swift Fortson's family in honoring his life by visiting www.hendersonandsons.comto post tributes and share memories. Swift will be greatly missed by his many friends and family members. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
