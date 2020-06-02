Jamie Lynn Forsyth, age 56, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Jamie was born on August 5, 1963 in Rome, Georgia to Linda Nixon Forsyth and the late Kenneth Roy Forsyth. Jamie was a graduate of West Rome High School Class of 1981. At the time of death, Jamie resided in Rome where she attended and worked as the administrative assistant at Garden Lakes Baptist Church. In addition to her father, Jamie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alton Daniel Nixon and Hazel Grant Nixon; paternal grandparents, Raiford Eugene Forsyth and Marvine Head Forsyth and her first cousin Dana Beth Lipsey. Jamie is survived by her mom, Linda Nixon Forsyth of Rome; brother and sister-n-law, Marty and Merrimac Forsyth of Rome; two nephews, Daniel and Hunter Forsyth of Rome; her uncle, Dan Nixon of Rome; her aunt and uncle, Jane Nixon Lipsey and Gary of Marietta; and cousins, Becky Lipsey-Hackworth and Karla of Nashville, TN and Stephanie Lipsey Young and Brent of Cumming, GA and their children Brandon and Ansley. A memorial service will be held on June 23rd, 2020 at Garden Lakes Baptist Church for family members. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in memory of Jamie to Garden Lakes Baptist Church 2200 Redmond Circle, Rome, GA 30165. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.