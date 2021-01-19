Mrs. Lori Brumit Forrister, age 57, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. She was born July 9, 1963 in Rome, GA, to her late parents; Larry and Doris Meers Brumit. Mrs. Forrister lived all her life in Rockmart and graduated from Rockmart High School. She then attended Carson -Newman University and The Medical College of Georgia, where she received her degree to become a physician's assistant. Lori worked with Dr. Toby Morgan's Ear, Nose and Throat office for 29 years and also worked for Harbin Clinic Family Practice in Cedartown for 3 years. She truly loved her work and getting to care for her patients, as well as her own family. Mrs. Forrister was a faithful member of Rockmart Church of Christ. In her free time, she greatly enjoyed reading and scrapbooking. Mrs. Forrister was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martie Carter, brother, Mike Brumit, father-in-law, James Forrister and brother-in-law, Keith Forrister. Mrs. Forrister is survived by her loving husband, Kyle Forrister of Rockmart, GA, daughter, Anna Forrister of Rockmart, GA, sister, Margie Brown of Rockmart, GA, mother-in-law, Geneva Forrister of Rockmart, GA, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Mrs. Lori Forrister will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM with Minister Justin Mason officiating. Interment will follow the service at Polk Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Scott Forrister, Patrick Meers, Adam Brumit, Luke Woodward, Mark Sims and Johnny Drake. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for a visitation on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.alvismillerfuneralhome.com Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Lori Forrister.
