Mrs. Mildred Inez "Mickie" Selman Formby, age 93, of Aragon, GA, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Formby was born in Armuchee, GA on August 23, 1927, daughter of the late William Arch Selman, Sr. and the late Cora Elizabeth Hurt Selman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, to whom she was married on October 3, 1947, Milton Hoyt Formby, by 6 sisters, Mary Geneva Beall, Cora Grace Donaldson, Annie Mae Rade, Sara Ruth West, Pauline Green, and Avanell Selman, and by 6 brothers, Walter Franklin Selman, Claude Wagner Selman, Charlie Edward Selman, John Thomas Selman, Edd Selman, and William Arch Selman, Jr. She was the Director of Human Resources at Northwest Georgia Regional Medical Center for several years, retiring after 34 years of employment. Mrs. Formby was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale where she was a member of the W. M. U. and was active in the various ministries of the church. She was a member of the Georgia State Retirees and the Battey State Retirees group. Survivors include 3 daughters, Vicki Formby Free, and her husband, Gene, Nancy Formby Kendrick, and Carol Formby Smith, all of Aragon; 7 grandchildren, Jeannie Kendrick King (Nate), Lori Kendrick Culpepper (Dennis), Michael Dan Kendrick (Angela), Kelley Free (Brittany), Kristen Ekey (Brandon), Taryn Smith, and Trevor Smith: 9 great grandchildren, Andrew King, Emily King, Camryn King, Brady King, Samantha Ekey, Sarah Ekey, Trent Culpepper, Breanna Mathis, and Carson Kendrick; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with her Pastor, the Rev. Eric Whelchel officiating and with her daughter, Carol Smith, delivering the eulogy. Private interment will follow later in Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 2:30pm until 3:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
