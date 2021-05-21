Mrs. Marie Smith Formby, age 96, formerly of Aragon, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, in a local health care facility. Mrs. Formby was born in Floyd County, GA on February 6, 1925, daughter of the late Joseph Allen Smith and the late Roberta Morris Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Howell Formby, by a sister, Virginia Lee Smith Taylor, and by 2 brothers, Joseph Ray Smith and Hugh Allen Smith. Mrs. Formby was a homemaker and was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She loved spending time with her family and was well-known for her apple cobbler and sweet potato pies. Survivors include her daughter, Marsha Elaine Formby Barnes (Tony), Silver Creek; her son, James Nathan Formby, Aragon; 4 grandchildren, Julie Marie Barnes Goodwin (Chris), Brian Anthony Barnes (Jenny), James Bradley Formby (Amie), and Jessica Marie Formby; 4 great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Marie Barnes Clanton (Norman), Lawson Barrett Goodwin, Ella Claire Goodwin, and James Liam Formby; 2 sisters, Mary Joyce Smith Carnes (Edward) and Betty Sue Smith Jones; a brother, Charles Douglas Smith (Edith); nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 11am at the graveside in Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Don Spears will officiate with the eulogy given by her grandson-in-law, Chris Goodwin. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
