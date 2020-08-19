Edith Hurt Ford died on August 19,2020, leaving us with the sadness of our broken hearts and the sweetness of a lifetime of memories. She was born in Cheraw, South Carolina, the daughter of Henley Hall Hurt, Sr. and Edith Ramseur Hurt, both deceased. Edie is survived by her husband James "Jim" Arthur Ford, to whom she was married on October 20, 1960. She is also survived by three children, Edith Runette Ford of Charleston, SC, her twin brother James Howard Ford, II (Amy) of Madison, Wisconsin, and Bryan Wall Ford (Tracey) of Memphis, TN; grandchildren: Elyse, Meghan and William Ford; Whittaker and Zoe Ford; and a brother, Dr. Henley Hall Hurt, Jr. (Bibs) of Columbus, SC. Edie attended Agnes Scott College for two years before graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her love for and devotion to the Tarheels was well-known, especially during basketball season when Carolina Blue was the only color she recognized. At Chapel Hill she was a charter member of the Epsilon Gamma Chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, a lifelong affiliation she greatly enjoyed. Edie was perhaps best known by friends and family for the birthday and anniversary cards she thoughtfully sent to so many. An approaching benchmark date always came with the knowledge that the mail would contain greetings from Edie. Her best use of pen and paper was the letters she wrote to her children and grandchildren. News of home, expressions of her love for each of them and congratulations on their latest accomplishments were sent weekly to each family member. An active participant in the community around her, even when her health required her to be at home more, she loved playing Words with Friends and reading. Her knowledge of authors, recent and older books and other publications was a source of help to others who were looking for a "good read." Her interest in historical events was an important part of her life as she was a former member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Visitors to her lovely home were told stories of her ancestors and the pictures and other historical pieces of their lives which had been passed on to Edie. She loved telling stories of family members, and how they lived in their time and what their lives meant to her. Edie was a long time member of the Upper Room Fellowship Sunday School Class at her much-loved church, Rome First United Methodist, as well as a participant in the United Methodist Women organization. She will be missed by her loving sisters in Chapter E of P.E.O., of which she was a long-time member. Gardening and having a lovely yard were highlights of the time when she was a member of the Green Thumb Garden Club in Rome. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 23rd at 1:00pm with the Reverend Dr. Robert Brown officiating. Burial will be at East View Cemetery with Daniel's Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Rome First United Methodist Church Building Endowment Fund, 202 E. 3rd Ave, Rome, GA, 30161.