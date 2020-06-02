Mrs. Barbara Jean Mathis Ford, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Ford was born in Rome, GA on October 17, 1933, daughter of the late Dean Mathis and the late Olivia Dougherty Mathis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 4 siblings, Opal Carver, Frances Dotson, Grady Mathis and Hugh Mathis. Mrs. Ford was a graduate of Pepperell High School. She was a homemaker who was an incredible cook and loved gardening and taking care of all her flowers. From 1975 to 1995, Mr. and Mrs. Ford lived in Carrollton, GA, where they made many life-long friends. She was a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Ford, Jr., to whom she was married on November 3, 1953; 2 daughters, Jan Mathis (Tim), Rome, and Kay Gibbs (David), Carrollton; 5 grandchildren, Wes Mathis (Lauren), Rome, Jamie Skinner (Jake), Rome, Katie Rozier (Woody), Rome, Derek Gibbs (Ariel), Carrollton, and Luke Gibbs (Maddie), Woodstock; 12 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Cole and Tucker Mathis, Kensley, Brody and Brynlee Skinner, Anabella, Kohen and Paisley Rozier, Elsie and Jackson Latimer, and Hudson Gibbs; an aunt who she loved dearly, Virginia Connell; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mrs. Ford will be held at East View Cemetery on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 3pm with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either Dykes Creek Baptist Church, 46 Dykes Creek Church Rd. NE, Rome, GA 30161 or to Affinity Hospice Care, 138 Mountain Brook Dr., Canton, GA 30115. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.