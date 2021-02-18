Mr. Nolan Gail Floyd, age 78, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Floyd was born in Floyd County, GA on May 18, 1942, son of the late Conn Floyd and the late Ruth Stewart Floyd. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara English Floyd, and by 8 siblings. Mr. Floyd worked for Little Debbie for 20 years, then worked at Florida Tile and Lindale Manufacturing before retiring from Meggit, Inc. in Rockmart, GA. After this retirement, he worked at Publix for many years. Mr. Floyd was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include his 2 sons, Mitchell Floyd, Silver Creek, and Scotty Floyd (Gina), Centre, AL; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Derek Hall and the Rev. Earl Partain, Sr. officiating. Private interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.