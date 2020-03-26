Ms. Margie Branton Floyd, age 79, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at a local hospital. Ms. Floyd was born in the Spring Creek Community on January 17, 1941, to the late Clarence Franklin Branton and the late Mary Frances Barnes Branton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother and sister. Ms. Floyd was a graduate of Pepperell High School and retired from Floyd Medical Center. She was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include her 2 sons, Mitchell Floyd, Silver Creek, and Scotty Floyd (Gina), Centre, AL; her former husband, Nolan Floyd, Silver Creek; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all funeral services for Ms. Floyd will be private. Interment will be in Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Derek Hall will officiate. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
