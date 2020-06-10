Mrs. Margaret Jane Kelly Flowers Mrs. Margaret Jane Flowers age 87 of the Shannon Community died Wednesday June 10th following a brief illness. Mrs. Flowers was born October 16, 1932 in Floyd County daughter of the late Edward G. Kelly and Grace Watley Kelly. Mrs. Flowers was an educator, teaching in the Model School district and retiring from the administrative offices of the Floyd County Board of Education. Mrs. Flowers was a member of Rome First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents Mrs. Flowers was preceded in death by her husband James L. Flowers in 2003, a daughter Margaret Lane Flowers in 2019 and by a grandson, Charles Edward Flowers in 2016. Survivors include: two sons, James Kelly Flowers and Gordon Anderson Flowers both of the Shannon Community; two grandsons, James Adam Flowers, Rome and Benjamin Kelly Flowers (Britney) Greensboro, GA, one great grandson, Charlie Flowers and a sister Rose Kelly McClain (Bro), Atlanta. A memorial Service will be held in the chapel of Rome First Baptist Church with Dr. Floyd Roebuck and Reverend Matt DuVall officiating, a date and time to be announced later. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Margaret Jane Kelly Flowers.
