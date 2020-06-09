Mrs. Eloise Peyton Brown, age 95, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Regency Park Health and Rehabilitation in Dalton, GA. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Mrs. Brown was born February 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Charles Lester Peyton and Mary Elizabeth Edwards Peyton. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County the greater part of her life and was a 1942 graduate of Rome Girls High School. Mrs. Brown retired in 1977 from Celanese Fibers Corporation after 30 years of employment. She was a longtime resident of the Riverside community, was a member of Saint Luke's United Methodist Church and most recently attended Riverside Baptist Church. Mrs. Brown loved working in her yard, growing plants and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Forrest Brown, on September 9, 1995, whom she married September 12, 1942. Also preceding her in death was a son, Charles Milton Brown, two brothers, Charles Wesley Peyton, and Carlton Lester Peyton, and two sisters, Clara Huckeba and Marguerite Hicks. Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter-in-law, Janet G. Brown of Dalton; three granddaughters and their husbands, Kimberly and Dan Morehouse, Jennifer and Kirk Little, and Beth and Tyson Starks all of Dalton; seven great-grandchildren, Mason Morehouse, Mallory Morehouse, Madelyn Morehouse, Lauryn Little, Landen Little, Macie Starks and Alex Starks. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Brown will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Mrs. Brown will lie in-state at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Eloise Peyton Brown.
