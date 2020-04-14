Dante Dennis Flagello, of Kingston, GA, died on April 8, 2020 at the age of 62. Dante was born on September 25, 1957 in Bronx, NY to the late famous bass opera singer Ezio Flagello and his wife Anna Mione. He grew up alongside his 3 sisters; Genoveffa, Josine, and Christine Flagello; and two close cousins; Donis and Torio Flagello. Dante attended Ossining High School in Ossining, NY where he graduated and subsequently attended Manhattanville College, SUNY Stony Brook, and finally Berry College in Mt. Berry, GA where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In 1977, Dante married Cindy Gulledge, and the couple would go onto have two sons. As loving husband and father, Dante balanced his time between work, coaching little league, and providing care to his family. His dedication both his work and coaching leaves his loss echoing in the communities those he touched most. His passion for his work left an imprint on those he worked with at multiple local companies - Florida Tile, Zartic, Inc, and most recently Gerdau Ameristeel. His drive for success was unparalleled and undeniable. His work ethic was engrained in his personality. His coworkers always raved about what an asset he was to the company. Dante had no greater joy than coaching the teams of his sons growing up, where he would touch the lives of many in teaching about the game of baseball, and lessons that could be applied to life. He would continue this passion becoming an umpire in his spare time to continue find a way to be a part of the game. He was able to umpire long after his eyesight deteriorated but retired to fan only after he aged out of the game. Dante will be loved and missed by surviving wife, Cindy Flagello; his sons, John and Cliff Flagello; sisters, Genoveffa, Josine, and Christine Flagello; Mother; Anna Mione; nieces, Annie Sienty, Samantha and Sarah Brittan, and Gabby Fekete; nephews, Dezi Sienty, Kyle Petty, Nick Sienty, and Dante Fekete; and grandchildren, Evey and Charleigh Flagello. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, arrangements will be made at a later date. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 380 Wiseman Road, Kingston, GA 30145.
To plant a tree in memory of Dante Flagello as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.