Mrs. Gisela Fisher, 80, of Rome, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Cave Spring, Georgia. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19th from 1-3pm at Daniels Funeral Home at 901 East 2nd Avenue in Rome. The Funeral and Burial will be held on Friday, March 20th at 10am at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Gisela was born on November 5, 1939 during WWII in Breslau, Germany to Erich and Ida Hanke. As a very young child, her family fled what would become Poland, and settled in Nurnberg, West Germany. There, she met the love of her life, Sgt. Joe Fisher, and they married on May 2nd, 1962. In their nearly 59 years of marriage, Gisela and Joe lived on many different military bases, including Ft. Polk, LA; Ft. McClellan, AL; and several bases in both France and Germany. They moved to Rome, GA in 1986 and have been proud to call Rome their hometown ever since. Gisela will be remembered by her family and friends as a lover of animals and the environment. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandma, and enjoyed hosting her family during the holidays. Gisela is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bernd. Gisela is survived by her husband Joe; her sister Christine Scribner of Acworth, GA; daughter Christine Barrett of Mableton, GA; son and daughter in law Martin and Melissa Fisher of Woodstock, GA; son Mark Fisher of Alpharetta, GA, and 4 grandchildren, Megan and Lindsey Barrett, and Becky and Joey Fisher. Memorials may be given to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161. The family of Gisela wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Cave Spring Manor for all their compassion, love and caring.
