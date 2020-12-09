Harvey Charles Faatz went to be with the lord September 21, 2020. Harvey was born on July 4, 1950. Harvey had been living in a healthcare facility in Georgia for about two years, onset dementia. Prior to this, Harvey had retired to Palm Coast Florida, in 2014. Harvey lived in Rome GA., from the early 1980's to 2014. He enjoyed playing golf and shooting pool. He loved all sports, Chicago Cubs being his favorite. He attended New Cannan Baptist Church, in Rome where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Prior to 1980 Harvey was from Weedsport, New York. He worked at Auburn State Prison as a Prison Guard for many years. Harvey graduated from Weedsport Central School, Class of 1968. He was a natural athlete, playing baseball, football, basketball, and an avid bowler. He is preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Charles Faatz, and brother Jesse Eastman. Harvey will be laid to rest at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, in Rome GA., next to his mother. Graveside service will be Tuesday December 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Corey Wright and Pastor Greg Montgomery officiating. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home makes the announcement for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Faatz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.